Police investigating shots fired near UT Tyler campus Wednesday night
By Julian Esparza | December 17, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 12:59 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting that happened at The Foundry apartment complex around 10 p.m. Wednesday night across from the UT Tyler campus.

Tyler police say a person fired several shots at another person. Nobody was injured.

A short time later, police say the suspect tried to get into a woman’s car while she was inside. The suspect later left the scene. This prompted the university to send an emergency alert to students and staff.

A suspect has been identified, but not arrested. The investigation is ongoing and police say there is no active threat to the public.

