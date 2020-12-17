Police investigating shots fired near UT Tyler campus Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating a shooting that happened at The Foundry apartment complex around 10 p.m. Wednesday night across from the UT Tyler campus.
Tyler police say a person fired several shots at another person. Nobody was injured.
A short time later, police say the suspect tried to get into a woman’s car while she was inside. The suspect later left the scene. This prompted the university to send an emergency alert to students and staff.
A suspect has been identified, but not arrested. The investigation is ongoing and police say there is no active threat to the public.
