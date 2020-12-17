Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Texarkana; remains in hospital

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 15.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Summerhill Road.
Upon arrival, officers found Jacob Keister, 46, laying in the roadway injured. Keister was wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans. He was struck by a driver in a Nissan SUV.
Police believe that the driver was unable to see him before the crash.
Keister was sent to a Texarkana hospital. He is listed as being in critical, but stable condition.
No citations have been issued at this time, according to TTPD.
