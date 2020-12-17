Lubbock man faces 10 years in prison after assaulting disabled family member over video games

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jonathan Edward Terrell, 28, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of injury to a disabled person, intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury.
According to the police report, on Oct. 21, police were called to a house in the 6500 block of 24th Street for a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived, the victim told police Terrell, a family member, pulled her wheelchair out from under her and assaulted her while she was on the ground.
The report says Terrell had borrowed a gaming system and some games from her.
When he brought the system back, she noticed some games were missing and asked if he forgot them at his friend’s house.
The report says Terrell “became enraged” and began yelling at her. He then pulled the wheelchair out from under her and walked away.
The police report states Terrell returned and punched her in the face with a closed fist and told her, “That is what you deserve for being a s**tty (relative).” Terrell left and the woman crawled back into her wheelchair and police were called.
Terrell was still on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.
This specific charge of injury to a disabled person is a third degree felony and faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.
Jonathan Edward Terrell is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
