Longview resident celebrates 100th birthday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Katherine Crum celebrated her 100th birthday at the Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care in Longview Wednesday.
She was born and raised and graduated in Emory, Texas. And she grew up working in her family’s cafe.
After graduating, Mrs. Crum moved to Fort Worth where she met her future husband who was in the service. They had two children. He passed away two days shy of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Crum summed up her secret to living to be 100 years old with one simple answer.
“Just God I guess, because I had nothing to do with it and all the doctors, they come in there too,” she said.
Mrs. Crum’s son who is retired and daughter-in-law drove six hours from Goldthwaite, Texas to help her celebrate.
She has one grandchild and says the staff and people at Arabella are her family.
