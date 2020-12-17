Longview ISD presents huge checks to top teachers

From Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas - Longview ISD is awarding more than $2.8 million in incentive pay for achieving teachers, with a few of the very highest-performing teachers projected to receive more than $30,000 extra in their December paychecks!
“We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district, despite unprecedented challenges to the delivery of instruction,” said Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools.
Dr. Wilcox said the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain our most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom.
“We could not be more excited to see our teachers receive these dollar amounts,” he said. “But our students are the real winners!”