Kindergarten student brings gun to elementary school in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - A gun was found in the backpack of an elementary school student in Graham before school on Wednesday.
Superintendent Sonny Cruse sent out an email to parents and staff reporting the situation.
Before the school day officially started, a student reportedly told a teacher another student showed him a toy gun.
Upon investigation by the teacher, it was found the gun was not a toy. It was confiscated and immediately reported.
Superintendent Cruse states this is a serious issue and the district will take the appropriate action.
Below is the statement Graham ISD provided to parents and staff:
This morning a kindergarten student brought a handgun to school in his backpack and showed it to another student. This student reported to a staff member that he was shown a toy gun. The teacher checked the backpack and determined that it was not a toy. The teacher confiscated the handgun and reported it to Mrs. Gatlin. Mrs. Gatlin reported to Sonny Cruse, Robert Loomis, and Officer Davis. Officer Davis and Mrs. Gatlin met with the student and parent.
Without a doubt, this is a serious issue. Due to the actions of our staff, this issue was reported and addressed very quickly before the official school day began.
The consequences of action such as this are governed by Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code. Please be assured the district will take the appropriate action.
