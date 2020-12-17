COVID-19 vaccine could be available to general public by late January, early February, officials say

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week, East Texas healthcare workers are rolling up their sleeves, becoming some of the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s vaccination allocation has healthcare workers, EMS workers, long-term care staff and residents in the first tier of vaccinations. Russell Hopkins with NET Health says it could take until then end of January to vaccinate this first tier.
“It will take some time because doses are currently limited,” Hopkins said.
But Hopkins says he doesn’t expect that to last too long.
“Testing was very slow to roll out and at one point we only had the capacity to do 50 a day here in East Texas and there were far more demand then what there was supply. This will initially resemble that, and then we’ll ramp up,” Hopkins said.
Second in line to get the vaccine are outpatient care staff, first responders, and pharmacy staff.
“I think probably by the end of January we’re looking at the general public should be able to walk in and start their series of vaccinations,” Hopkins said.
This comes at a critical time. Dr. Yagnesh Desai treats COVID-19 patients. He says new infections and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
“The vaccine is showing to be very effective as far as protecting folks from severe illness,” Dr. Desai said.
Dr. Desai got his shot yesterday -- something he’s been waiting a long time for.
“Feels like a normal shot. Not much to it other than this has been a long time coming,” Dr. Desai said.
