First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for Gregg County has arrived.
The special container designed by Pfizer was wheeled down a hall and dropped off in front of the pharmacy at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview on Thursday morning. CHRISTUS had the vaccine blessed and then opened the container. Two boxes were taken to a special freezer while one box was opened and about half the vials were taken out to thaw.
The shots take a few hours to warm up before they can be administered. Vaccines will be given to frontline workers at the hospital around 1 p.m. More shots will be administered at 6 a.m. Friday.
A shipment of 975 doses also arrived at CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler on Thursday morning. The box was wheeled through the halls of the hospital to the pharmacy where some doses are expected to be set aside for the first vaccinations later today. Similar to the first vaccinations at UT Health Science Center on Tuesday, the first shots will go to frontline health care workers.
