Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Clear skies will continue through the evening hours. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s overnight. It won’t be quite as cold as last night, but a few places could still drop to near freezing by early Friday morning. Friday will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. South winds will be breezy and temperatures will reach near 60 degrees by Friday afternoon. A weak cold front arrives early Saturday with a chance for a few showers that could last into the early afternoon before clearing out late Saturday. Sunday bring more sunshine back to the forecast. Temperatures this weekend will reach the upper 50s each afternoon. Quiet weather will continue into early next week with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. By midweek, temperatures will reach the mid 60s ahead of a cold front that will bring some rain on Wednesday and much colder temperatures just in time for Christmas Eve.