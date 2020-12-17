East Texas school implements arming staff on campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district has joined the ranks of others to train and arm selected staff on their campuses.
Through the Guardian program, Pine Tree ISD will join around 300 districts in the state that will allow staff with firearms on campus.
“We are able to provide access to certain staff members that have proper training proper background checks, in the event of some type of emergency on campus. These are unknown people, known only to those who need to know,” says Superintendent Steve Clagston.
Applicants must be approved by the school board.
“They have to go through a background check, mental check, fitness for duty, and board approval once they’ve been completely selected,” Steve says.
When approved, a 40-hour training course will be given, and not just on how to use a firearm.
“Scenario training. How would you deal with a hostage situation, how would you deal with an armed assailant who is not responding,” Clagston says.
As with all other districts that have adopted this policy, the objective is saving lives by saving time.
“The quicker someone is able to pinpoint the shooter, it puts us in a better position to keep our kids and our staff safe,” the superintendent says.
Union Grove ISD in 2013 became one of the first districts to implement the program, and like them, Pine Tree campuses will have signs that say there are armed staff members on campus.
“People that tend to do harm tend to look for a soft target, and they tend to by pass something not a soft target and I think the signs an important aspect to that. We value our kids and our staff a great deal, and we’re going to do everything in our power to keep them safe,” says Clagston.
Clagston says the district hopes to implement the armed staff by the spring.
All staffers taking part in the program must train each year to stay qualified.
