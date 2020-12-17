East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week’s market figure averages, all classes of both feeder steers and feeder heifers ended firm on the front-end classes.
However, demand for the plainer classes was noticeably weaker, according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished 4 dollars lower as the drought in West Texas has allowed packers to secure their holiday inventory at cheaper prices. Meanwhile, slaughter bulls remained firm.
This recent market report wraps up the final sale for the year and the market will re-open again on January 5.
