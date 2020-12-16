Woman accused of setting fire near Longview church

Woman accused of setting fire near Longview church
Ambi Pittman (Source: Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | December 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 5:22 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested following the investigation of a fire on Pine Tree Road.

Ambi Pittman, 34, is charged with arson. She was arrested on the charge on Tuesday.

According to a City of Longview press release, firefighters were called to a fire at 1101 Pine Tree Road. The fire was spreading to a church located on the property but was extinguished.

The fire caused significant damage to the vegetation and an open field.

The deputy fire marshal reviewed video that captured the fire and was able to identify the suspect, according to the press release.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.