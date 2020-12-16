Tyler/Longview-area hospitals cross 15-percent mark of COVID-19 cases for 2nd-straight day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second-straight day, the rate of COVID-19 cases in the East Texas hospital region has risen above 15 percent.
An order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in October requires capacity rollbacks and even some closures for any Trauma Service Area that has seven consecutive days in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15 percent.
The rate for Trauma Service Area G was 15.16 percent on Wednesday, which was down from 15.28 percent on Tuesday.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
