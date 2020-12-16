Two Texarkana hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccines

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Two Bowie County hospitals will now join other health care facilities to lead the way for workers’ safety.
Both CHRISTUS St. Michael and Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana were selected among 100 Texas health care facilities to receive the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine
“The amount of patients we receive from all over the region makes us uniquely positioned,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, vice president of CHRISTUS St. Micahel Health System.
Frontline workers at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System continue their battle against COVID-19. Medical personnel has learned they will be among the first in the ArkLaTex to receive a vaccine to keep the virus at bay.
“We want to do what we can to keep our health care workers safe on the frontline and as we roll through the vaccine distribution,” Robinson said. “Eventually we will be able to distribute that to our local Texarkana community.”
Robinson is the vice president of medical affairs at CHRISTUS St. Micahel. She said that the State of Texas is expected to send the hospital 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week.
She said taking the vaccine will not be mandatory for workers in the health system.
“We are recommending the vaccine,” she added. “We know this is not the answer to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The vaccine will also be made available for workers at Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Stacy Wise, pharmacy director at Wadley Regional said Texarkana was among the first areas to receive the vaccine due to the projected need.
“We were asked to put down the numbers of not only health care providers, but the people we were able to care for in the last flu season,” Wise said. “So we based it on those numbers.”
The vaccine will be given in two separate dosages over a 21-day-period. The goal is to make it available to all by summer 2021.
When asked, Wise said she would take the vaccine, but not before frontline workers.
