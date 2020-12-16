Roast Social Kitchen closing as Pencis family looks for further opportunities in Tyler

Never ones for pandering to speculation, especially since the rumors are always so entertaining, the truth, however, seems a relevant gesture for our beloved staff and devoted fans, and is really quite simple. Our five year lease is up, and within that timeframe, we’ve had the good fortune of purchasing our own properties that we’d like to cultivate. This will enable us to reinvest in places and procedures that leave our part of this industry less permeable to random vulnerabilities. This in-turn ensures that we can continue to do our part of building a strong community by offering solid places of employment, which is something that we are deeply passionate about perpetuating into our future. COVID has played a small, albeit valuable part in our decision by reminding us that while the only constant is change, more importantly, the ones who survive the change are the ones most willing to adapt.