Roast Social Kitchen closing as Pencis family looks for further opportunities in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on 5th Street in Tyler is closing its doors after five years. Roast Social Kitchen, owned by Jen and Nick Pencis, permanently closed on Dec. 12.
The family says that the decision was made in part by the pandemic and its effects on the restaurant business, but they say it’s not only that.
Part of the statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads as follows:
Never ones for pandering to speculation, especially since the rumors are always so entertaining, the truth, however, seems a relevant gesture for our beloved staff and devoted fans, and is really quite simple. Our five year lease is up, and within that timeframe, we’ve had the good fortune of purchasing our own properties that we’d like to cultivate. This will enable us to reinvest in places and procedures that leave our part of this industry less permeable to random vulnerabilities. This in-turn ensures that we can continue to do our part of building a strong community by offering solid places of employment, which is something that we are deeply passionate about perpetuating into our future. COVID has played a small, albeit valuable part in our decision by reminding us that while the only constant is change, more importantly, the ones who survive the change are the ones most willing to adapt.
So, we’re going to take a much-needed break to accurately access how that adaptation will look, and we’ll let you know what’s cooking hopefully sometime soon. While Nick & I have the immense luxury of taking time to reflect, many of our brothers and sisters in this industry do not. Please, please, please keep doing the thing you do, Tyler, and (safely) show up for your local heroes.
In the meantime take with you the “thoughtfully prepared, joyfully shared” mantra wherever you go! Until we meet again…
In-Kind,
Jen & Nick Pencis, Owners/Operators Roast Social Kitchen, And our staff of warriors: Austin, Alex, CC, David, Jacob, Jordan, Kaileigh, Brannon, Cameron, and Seth.
