Mount Pleasant pet food company acquired by national firm

“TA Associates is an exciting partner for Mid America Pet Food to have at this stage of our growth,” said Greg Cyr, CEO and President of Mid America Pet Food. “We’ve never wavered from our commitment to delivering high-quality pet food at a common-sense value. Our customers have come to know and appreciate us for that, which has helped fuel our impressive growth. We look forward to continuing to deliver the premium nutrition that is expected of us, and we believe TA Associates will be key to supporting us in doing that as we scale the business. We would also like to thank the team at Trinity Hunt for their guidance and support over the last six years as we’ve grown.”