Mount Pleasant pet food company acquired by national firm

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mid America Pet Food announced Wednesday that it has been acquired by TA Associates.
Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food is best known for its VICTOR brand sold primarily in farm and feed stores and independent pet stores across the country, and online retailers. VICTOR manufactures all kibble in-house while sourcing many ingredients from farms and suppliers that are within a day’s drive of the Mount Pleasant plant.
“We believe that the Mid America Pet Food team has done an outstanding job creating a unique brand that offers a tremendous value to the end customer, and we look forward to working with them to drive continued growth,” said Bill Christ, a Managing Director at TA Associates who has joined the Mid America Pet Food Board of Directors.
In this transaction, TA has joined Rx3 Growth Partners (Rx3), a growth equity fund founded by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This transaction marks the second private equity investment into Mid America Pet Food as TA and Rx3 complete their investment into Mid America Pet Food from Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm that invested in Mid America Pet Food in 2014.
“TA Associates is an exciting partner for Mid America Pet Food to have at this stage of our growth,” said Greg Cyr, CEO and President of Mid America Pet Food. “We’ve never wavered from our commitment to delivering high-quality pet food at a common-sense value. Our customers have come to know and appreciate us for that, which has helped fuel our impressive growth. We look forward to continuing to deliver the premium nutrition that is expected of us, and we believe TA Associates will be key to supporting us in doing that as we scale the business. We would also like to thank the team at Trinity Hunt for their guidance and support over the last six years as we’ve grown.”
TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
