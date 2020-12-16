Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Skies are finally clearing out and clouds will be gone by this evening. Winds will become calm overnight as well. Clear skies and calm winds mean very cold temperatures tonight. Many places could drop into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. Sunshine and light southwest winds will warm things up quickly, though. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s Thursday afternoon. Winds pick up and become breezy on Friday with clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach near 60 degrees. Another weak cold front arrives overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. It will bring another chance for a few light showers or some patchy drizzle through Saturday morning, but skies could clear out as early as Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are back in the upper 50s this weekend and then warm into the 60s for early next week. Expect quiet weather through the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.