East Texas woman learns to walk again after suffering long-term health effects of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been just over two months since KLTV last talked with 24-year-old Uyria Kemp from her hospital bed. She was there for weeks while experiencing severe, long term effects that she says all stemmed from her COVID-19 diagnosis in early August.
“They diagnosed me with Transverse Myelitis, which was a complication from having COVID and it pretty much is an inflammation of the spinal cord, which it can cause all kinds of issues,” Kemp said.
In the hospital, Uyria had trouble breathing and was put on a ventilator. She even said goodbye to her family. But with time, she showed improvement and was taken off the ventilator. However, she lost all feeling from the waist down, but that too subsided after undergoing physical therapy.
“It was a very long and tough road,” Kemp said.
Kemp is now out of the hospital after making good progress, but other long-term effects still remain.
“I just get very tired a lot quicker. I notice now that I am a lot shakier, like my hands shake really bad,” Kemp said.
For a young and normally healthy person like Uyria, severe long-term effects of COVID-19 are rare, though the CDC says there are a wide range of health effects people may experience after testing positive for the virus.
Most commonly reported are fatigue and shortness of breath, but in more severe cases, people have experienced inflammation of the heart, memory problems, and hair loss.
“I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful for everything I’ve gone through just because now I have that story to share with other people,” Kemp said.
