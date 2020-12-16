COVID-19 VACCINE GUIDE: How the vaccine will be distributed in the ArkLaTex area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer is arriving in states throughout the country, including in the ArkLaTex area. However, the way the vaccine will be distributed is a little different in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.
Check out the guide below for how the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first in each state.
Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Click here for the detailed vaccine distribution plan from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
