COVID-19 VACCINE GUIDE: How the vaccine will be distributed in the ArkLaTex area

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Texas. Four sites received 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning (Dec. 14, 2020). An additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses on Tuesday. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution. The focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine. More vaccine will be available for more providers next week (Dec. 21, 2020). The allocation strategy was recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel in line with its guiding principles and health care workers definition and approved by DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. The panel put a priority on health care workers to protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system’s ability to function.

Texas Department of State Health Services