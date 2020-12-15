WEBXTRA: Annual Ride is on Us campaign hopes to prevent drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez talked with Randy Roberts with the Roberts and Roberts Law Firm about the annual Ride is on Us campaign, which is designed to prevent drunk driving during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.
They spoke about the history of the program, the need to make a habit of calling someone year-round instead of driving drunk, and details on how to call the Tyler Car Service during the campaign, which runs in Tyler from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, 2021.
Once again, the Roberts and Roberts Law Firm will be partnering with the Tyler Car service to provide Tyler and Longview residents free rides home through Jan. 1, 2021.
In the press release about the campaign, Roberts said that Tyler Car Service employees have their body temperatures checked when they report for work. They also wear masks and disinfect their vehicles after each passenger disembarks.
Also, Tyler Car Service vehicles are deep cleaned at least once a day.
Roberts started the campaign in Tyler 15 years ago.
We’ll have more on this story later today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.