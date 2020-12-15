Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are off to yet another cold start with most of us once again waking up in the 30s! Clouds have already begun to move back into the area this morning and light to moderate scattered showers will be possible starting in our later morning hours. Our scattered rain chances will stick around throughout the remainder of our Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, but not everyone will see the rain. Thanks to the cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm up to the upper 40s for highs this afternoon. After a cloudy start tomorrow, a short but nice stint of sunshine sticks around through Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and most of Friday before clouds increase once again later Friday evening and scattered showers look to become likely throughout East Texas starting early Saturday morning. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday before skies clear out on Sunday with sunshine returning by the afternoon.