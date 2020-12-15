Texas casts 38 Electoral College votes for Trump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has cast its 38 Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump.
The meeting of electors in the Texas House on Monday came days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by the state’s Republican attorney general to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Trump carried America’s biggest red state with 52% of the vote in November.
That’s the thinnest winning margin by a Republican presidential candidate in Texas since 1996.
