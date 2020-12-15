Smith County deputies, SWAT remove suspect barricaded in home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies and SWAT used chemical projectiles to force out an assault suspect barricaded in a home.
Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Smith County dispatch received a 911 call from a female who was being assaulted by a male suspect.
Deputies responded to the 12300 block of Fannin Pkwy, just prior to the deputies’ arrival, a Precinct 4 deputy constable safely removed two children from a bedroom window. Deputies observed redness around the neck of the victim and the children appeared to be unharmed.
Deputies attempted to contact the suspect who was identified as Bryan Keith Rensberry, 45, of Tyler. Rensberry refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside. Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT responded to the location. Communication was attempted, but Rensberry would not voluntarily come out of the house.
Smith County Investigators presented a search and arrest warrant to 241st State Judicial Judge Jack Skeen and a warrant for assault family violence impeding breath was issued with a bond set at $750,000.
After several failed attempts to gain voluntary compliance from Rensberry, a determination was made to project chemical agents into the residence in an effort to coax him outside. Shortly after this was accomplished, Rensberry emerged from the front door and submitted to arrest. He was then transported to the Smith County Jail.
