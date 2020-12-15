Smith County Commissioner Warr, District Judge Kennedy honored at retirement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two elected officials who have served Smith County for more than a decade were recognized during Commissioners Court on Tuesday.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr and 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy have each served the county for three terms and were each first elected in 2009. They are both retiring as of December 31, 2020.
During his time as Commissioner, Warr was instrumental in getting the Downtown jail expansion and road and bridge bonds passed by voters. He is heavily involved in many of the county’s initiatives, including the long-term road plan.
Commissioner Warr thanked the citizens of Smith County for electing him to serve them. “I thank God for his mercy and grace on my life,” he said.
He said although “you’re not always going to make the right decision, you try to make the best decision you can at the time.”
Warr thanked his wife, Sabrina, for her many years of patience, love and guidance.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin said it is no surprise in today’s political climate that both Commissioner Warr and Judge Kennedy started and ended their elected careers with their integrity intact.
Judge Dunklin thanked Commissioner Warr for “keeping him in check” all of these years, noting that they all took elected office at the same time, when Judge Dunklin became Precinct 2 Constable. Judge Dunklin said he respected Commissioner Warr’s stance that “if it is good for you, it is good for everybody … the county is what is important.”
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said “the personal Jeff Warr is not different than the elected Jeff Warr,” and commended him for taking a stand on issues and sticking with his principles.
He said since he took office four years ago, Warr has become one of his strongest and closest friends. “I am struggling with your departure … because you have been such a rock for this court for so many years and for your constituents,” Judge Moran said.
He said he was always consistently fighting for and planning for his precinct, which has benefited the residents of Precinct 1.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said she has served the longest with Commissioner Warr, when they started serving together on the Tyler City Council. “It has been really truly a pleasure working with you,” she said. “We may not agree on everything but we’ve always managed to be friends, and I think that is important in any job that you work in.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said he would not only miss his service to Smith County, but also his friendship. “I wish you the best buddy,” he said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said he appreciated Commissioner Warr as a friend.
“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Commissioner Warr said, telling the rest of the court to not be afraid to raise bold issues and always stress to the citizens to make the right decisions.
114TH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Judge Christi Kennedy, who has served on the bench of the 114th District Court since 2009, is retiring at the end of this year.
Before becoming judge, she practiced civil law with the firms Potter Minton and Flowers Davis. She also was a briefing attorney for the 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler. Although she enjoyed it very much, Judge Kennedy said she does not plan to return to the private practice of law after her retirement. Instead, she would like to obtain a position with a private charitable foundation.
Tammy Camp-Miller, who has served as the Court Administrator, said she appreciates everything that Judge Kennedy has done for her and for the county. “It has been a true pleasure working for you all of these years,” said Mrs. Camp-Miller, who is retiring at the same time as Judge Kennedy.
Judge Robert Wilson said when he became judge of the 321st District Court, the first impression of Judge Kennedy was her kindness. He said learning the job of a District Judge was like drinking from a firehose, but she showed him great kindness and professionalism, which he said is a rare trait today.
“Judge Kennedy has done the job the way it is supposed to be done,” he said. “She does the job with professionalism, she does it with kindness and she does it with grace.”
“She balances all of her duties as a judge extraordinarily well and as a colleague, as a judge, it has been an honor to serve alongside her,” Judge Wilson said.
Judge Kennedy said she was very honored to be recognized by the Commissioners Court, and honored to have been elected to be the judge of the 114th District Court for three terms. She said she recently had a portrait made for the wall of the 114th District Court and there were two good pictures – one where she was smiling and happy and the other where she was serious and somber. She said she liked the second picture because that is what it’s like being a judge. “The job brings a lot of gravity to you and a lot of seriousness and there are a lot of hard things that you do as a judge of a district court … I have done them happily.”
She said she looks forward to her last few weeks as judge, and her retirement.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he has worked with Judge Kennedy throughout the last year, as she has tried to come up with new and innovative ways to do things in court during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said through her wisdom and guidance, she took the lead in figuring out how to do grand jury proceedings, including selecting a new grand jury, throughout the pandemic.
“We are really appreciative of how well you have represented Smith County, as well as being an ambassador of Smith County,” Judge Moran said.
