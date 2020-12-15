Smith County Commissioner Warr, District Judge Kennedy honored at retirement

Judge Kennedy said she was very honored to be recognized by the Commissioners Court, and honored to have been elected to be the judge of the 114th District Court for three terms. She said she recently had a portrait made for the wall of the 114th District Court and there were two good pictures – one where she was smiling and happy and the other where she was serious and somber. She said she liked the second picture because that is what it’s like being a judge. “The job brings a lot of gravity to you and a lot of seriousness and there are a lot of hard things that you do as a judge of a district court … I have done them happily.”