SFA men’s basketball suspends all activities due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball season has been put on hold due to CVOVID-19.
The athletic department released the information Tuesday afternoon. The shutdown means games against Arkansas State (Dec. 16), LSU Shreveport (Dec. 18), Southeastern Louisiana (Dec.21) and Paul Quinn College (Dec.22) will not be played.
“This is disappointing news for all of our players, coaches and staff, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said SFA head coach Kyle Keller. “We will continue to follow the advice of our medical team and NCAA guidelines and we look forward to resuming competition as soon as we can do so safely.”
The ‘jacks are on a two-game losing streak and will not play again until January 2 when they host New Orleans.
