Deliveries to families participating in Project Joy underway in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Project Joy in Whitehouse returned this year for their annual Christmas outreach program for families in need in the area.
Volunteers will be delivering items in this year’s Project Joy.
Organizer Anthony Johnson loads food boxes and gifts to deliver to families in need. Over the weekend, volunteers put together 240 food boxes that could supply families with food for up to three weeks.
“Doing the deliveries is always so special, so fun. That’s why we do all the other stuff on the front end of all of this because that back end is so much fun. The joy that project joy brings.”
Due to the pandemic, more families and first-time families reached out for assistance. Salon owner Carolyn Bockmon is helping deliver items this year. She describes what it’s like to volunteer this year.
“There’s nervousness, simply because you don’t know where you’re going… so that makes it hard. At the same time, you get a sense of joy from it because you’re bringing holiday happiness to their home.”
Bockmon says she’s been delivering items for Project Joy for the past three years.
“I have a personal reason; I know what it’s like to have little. So I’m very passionate about it. So many people in our community struggle, it’s very heartbreaking, and I see a lot behind my chair.”
24 different organizations and over 75 volunteers helped participate in this year’s distribution.
“So many organizations helping out that Project Joy wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for those organizations and those individuals that step up year after year, or new ones.”
Project Joy raised close to $10,000 and 542 children will be receiving items this year.
Organizations involved in this year’s distribution are:
- Crisis Response Management
- City of Whitehouse
- Whitehouse Police & Fire Department
- Whitehouse ISD
- Kelly A/C
- Jasper Ventures
- Apache Construction
- Genesis Group
- Everything Wildcats
- Moss Concrete
- Studio C Salon
- REC
- Whitehouse First Assembly
- Mt. Carmel Baptist
- Crossroads Church
- United Methodist Whitehouse
- Gateway Baptist
- Tyler Metro Church
- South Point Church
Project Joy has been helping Whitehouse families for the past 35 years.
