Longview’s Blue Santa took on fun new twist for 2020

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a little early this year, but Longview had a blue Christmas Monday night. But not in a bad way.
The Longview Police Department held their annual Blue Santa program. But this time around instead of just handing out gifts, volunteer first responders shopped with the families.
Money for the program came from donations throughout the year. Families that received gifts were chosen by the officers that saw the need.
Families then went through an application process. This was the first time first responders actually shopped with children, which gave them a chance to get to know the kids.
About 50 families were signed up for the program in Longview.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.