Lindale RB Jordan Jenkins named finalist for Mr. Texas Football
Jordan Jenkins (KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
By Caleb Beames | December 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins has been one of the top players in East Texas this year and is now being considered for Mr. Texas Football.

Jenkins was named one of 10 finalist by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Fans can then cast their vote as to who should be named Mr. Texas Football now at www.texasfootball.com. The winner of the 2020 award before the Mercari Texas Bowl on December 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Here is the complete list of finalist.

QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland

QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller

ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan

QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale

ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart

QB Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer

DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville

RB Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville

