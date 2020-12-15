Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Cloudy, chilly and rainy conditions continue into the evening. The rain will end overnight, but clouds won’t begin to clear until tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 30s and winds will pick up as the cold front moves through. That means wind chills early Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s in a few places. By Wednesday afternoon, winds will diminish, but temperatures stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. More sunshine is expected Thursday with cool afternoon highs in the 50s and temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees Friday. Friday also brings breezy south winds and increasing clouds through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies by late afternoon Friday and a chance for rain beginning Friday night and lasting into Saturday. Light rain will continue along a weak cold front Saturday, with some clearing possible by late in the day. Sunny skies return Sunday and last into early next week.