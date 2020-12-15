East Texas health care workers the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first COVID-19 shot in East Texas was given to a Tyler health care worker on Tuesday afternoon.
The first shot went to Gary Viljoen, Director or Rehabilitation Services at UT Health North Campus Tyler. Given by registered nurse Kara Mink.
Close to 4,000 doses arrived at UT Health North Campus in Tyler around 10:15 a.m.
Several doses were set aside for thawing to be given in the afternoon, while the rest of the shipment was placed inside an ultra-cold freezer for storage.
