DPS identify Louisiana murder suspect captured in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Louisiana murder suspect captured in Gregg County has been Identified as Deadriene Glass.
Monday at approximately 2:00 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, traveling westbound on IH-20 in Gregg County for speeding.
The trooper found that a passenger in the vehicle, Deadriene Glass, 24, of Oak Grove La., had an outstanding warrant from Midland County as well as Morehouse Parish, La. for murder.
As the trooper approached Glass to place him under arrest, Glass pulled away from the trooper and began running. After a short foot pursuit, Glass was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle in the area Glass was seated led to the discovery of a loaded pistol.
Glass was transported to the Gregg County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants, Evading Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
