Deep East Texas counties placed on rollback list after hitting 15% threshold for 7th-straight day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Counties in the Nacogdoches-Lufkin area of Deep East Texas will have to rollback their reopening after hospitals turned in COVID-19 capacity numbers above 15 percent for seven straight days.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Tuesday’s report shows the Deep East Texas TSA had a 15.49 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which is down from Monday’s 19.19 percent. That hospitalization rate refers to the percentage of the area’s hospital capacity that its COVID patients make up.
The hospitals’ rates will now have to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days in order to go back to the new reopening levels.
According to a press release from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, the changes are effective immediately.
On Sunday, the rate was 17.43 percent. On Saturday, the Deep East Texas TSA had a 15.7 percent hospitalization rate. Friday’s report had a 19.96 percent hospitalization rate. Thursday’s hospitalization rate was 16.49 percent and Wednesday’s was 18.76 percent.
