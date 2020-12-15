COVID-19 vaccine transportation to Tyler required great care

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in East Texas, the first doses were delivered to UT Health Tuesday morning. KLTV takes a look at just what Pfizer came up with to make sure the vaccine stayed cold enough during transport.
UPS is usually on a pretty tight schedule, but with this shipment timing was crucial. Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health says the vaccine was tracked the whole way to East Texas.
“It was in Michigan yesterday. It went through Michigan Louisville, Dallas and now here. So I mean the logistics of moving that vaccine has been impressive,” Cummins said.
It was decided to rely on the transport box itself rather than a refrigerated truck.
“So the box was specially created and designed by the manufacturers of the vaccine to keep it cold. As we know it has to be at a very cold temperature. It is well insulated, lined with some 40 or 50 pounds of dry ice to keep it cold,” Cummins said.
The box is also equipped with GPS.
“That allows them to also continually monitor the temperature of the vaccine,” Cummins said.
And if the temperature got too high:
“An alert would be sent and that batch would not be placed into use,” Cummins said.
Melissa Maeker, Director of Pharmacy for UT Health East Texas North Campus said she was a little apprehensive about the shipment.
“I have never had this much attention on any kind of delivery I have ever had. So I made sure this morning that I went back to Pfizer website and reread all the instructions that I’ve already read three times, just to make sure that I knew what I was actually going to be doing,” Maeker said.
“Her first step after opening the box was to just deactivate it,” Cummins said.
“There’s going to be a dry Ice pack on top that we’re going to remove, and then the product we’re looking for is in the middle,” Maeker said.
Donning protective gloves she pulled out the container of dry ice and took out the boxed vials. Some were pulled to thaw while most doses were placed, still in their box, in a very cold freezer.
“It’ll be kept at minus 80 in the freezer,” Cummins said.
So the first shipment to East Texas went off without a hitch.
“And the U.S. Military should be proud of the work that they’ve done in partnership with UPS and FedEx and others to get it here,” Cummins said.
It was a pretty cold day in East Texas when the shipment arrived, but the way the vaccine was packed it didn’t need to be.
Dr. Cummins says the shipment box is good for five days. UT Health elected to store all the doses in their super cooled freezer rather than risk a thaw while transporting to other facilities.
UPS released a statement about participating in the government initiated Operation Warp Speed.
“This is the moment of truth we’ve been waiting for at UPS,” says Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed officials and our healthcare customers on efficient vaccine logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into action.”
