ABC medical contributor gives COVID-19 update, urges East Texans to remain cautious

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Darien Sutton, a medical contributor for ABC News, spoke to KLTV anchor Sydney Shadrix on East Texas News Tuesday amid the news that the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in East Texas and urged people to remain cautious.
Sutton said while news of the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging, people still need to follow the CDC’s safety protocols. He said people need to continue wearing masks or face coverings in public and maintain their social distancing.
The medical contributor said that the United States has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since around Halloween. Along those lines, the number of people that have been hospitalized for the illness has increased as well. Sutton said about 100,000 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the United States alone.
