‘We lost a national treasure:’ East Texans remember Charley Pride

(KTRE) - One of country music’s first Black superstars, Charley Pride, passed away over the weekend of complications from COVID-19.
His accomplishments are numerous and impressive: three Grammys, more than 30 number one hits, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and just last month won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award by the Country Music Association. He was also a baseball player and part-owner of a team.
Many in the entertainment industry and those right here in East Texas are remembering his trailblazing career.
“We lost a national treasure,” Glenn Barnhart said.
“He was so groundbreaking,” Barnhart said. “He was such an original. He was such a superstar, yet he was so humble and gracious. Folks like that don’t come around very often.”
Three years ago Glenn Barnhart was the executive director of the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association in Crockett when the organization booked Pride for a concert in town.
“His voice was smooth as ever,” Barnhart said. “You could not tell he was 83 years old. Physically, yes, because he was walking a little bit slower, but once you give him the microphone, and he started signing, it was wonderful. The crowd just loved it. For him to be able to have made a stop in Crockett and entertain the folks was absolutely amazing.”
When East Texas’ own Neal McCoy won a Dallas talent contest in the early 1980s, he was introduced to Pride and became his opening act for several years.
“We were such a close family to the Pride family,” McCoy said. “Charley and Rozene were like parents to us.”
McCoy dedicated an entire album to the country music legend back 2013 titled Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride.
“What a great man, husband, father musician an ambassador to country music,” McCoy said. “Just a terrific person. He will be sorely missed. Charley Pride has probably actually kissed a real angel, not that Rozene, his wife, hasn’t been a real angel with him the last 64-65 years.”
Funeral plans or memorial services for Pride have not yet been announced.
