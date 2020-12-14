Therapet donates 500 pounds of dog food to Meals Fur Pets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For its fifth year, Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy in Tyler donated over 500 pounds of dry dog and cat food to the Meals Fur Pets program.
Meals on Wheels serves two-gallon sized bags of animal food once a month when delivering food to families signed up for the meals on wheels program. Officials say that the food will last them a couple of months.
“Our clients that do have pets, many of them can’t afford pet food. So, what they do, they’ll share their meal with their pet. Which means, they’re not eating their entire meal and they’re not getting all of the nutrition that’s intended for them,” Executive Director of Meals Fur Pets Trudy Williams said.
Williams says the donation comes at a great time. The program is donation driven.
“It’s been a really hard year for all non-profits, so this is just a blessing for us to be able to share what we can this year and help a wonderful organization,” Executive Director of Therapet, Elysia Reineck, said.
