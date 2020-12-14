Surratt Brothers looking to make Friday championship games a big family memory

Carthage, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs and Lindale Eagles could be bringing home football state state championships.
If both teams are able to bring home titles in their respective 4A classification games then it could be a very merry time at the Surratt family Christmas. Carthage Head Coach Scott Surratt is looking for his eighth state title. Lindale is looking for their first state title. It would be a very happy moment for former Fruitvale head coach and current Lindale Superintendent Stann Surratt.
“It is special for our community and Lindale High School,” Stan Surratt said. “it is also big for my family to see both of us playing back-to-back.”
“I am super proud for my brother and the coaches over there at Lindale,” Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said. “They have a good program and Coach Cochran has done an amazing job to get to state.”
Carthage will play Gilmer in the 4A DII state title game at noon. Lindale will play Argyle in the 4A DI state title game at 7 p.m. Both games will be at AT&T Stadium.
Stan Surratt might the most happy administrator. His band picked up the first-ever 4A Military Marching State Championship last week and two days later the football team made a massive comeback to win on a last second field goal. The Superintendent knows how important extracurricular activities are. he was once a head coach.
“Your superintendent has to be your number one leader,” Scott Surratt said. “he is that over there. He is well respected across the state.”
Stan will be watching his youngest brother’s game as he awaits his school’s matchup.
“They played Gilmer earlier and had an easy game,” Stan Surratt said. “he knows it will be tough. Gilmer has great tradition. They will be ready.”
Coach Surratt may be the more known brother when it comes to winning state titles, but big brother has no problem putting baby brother in his place.
“We joke about it with each other,” Scott Surratt said. “He got me a few years ago when they were back-to-back academic state champions. it is all in fun.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.