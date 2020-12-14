Overton man dies in crash after being ejected from vehicle in Rusk County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Troopers responded to a fatal crash east of Kilgore on Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a fatal crash on FM 1249, about four miles east of of Kilgore in Rusk County.
The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2020 GMC Acadia was traveling west on FM 1249, when for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the left into the eastbound lane and then overcorrected to the right. The vehicle slid across and off the roadway where it struck an electric pole and fence before rolling, ejecting the unrestrained driver, according to DPS.
The driver was identified as Dustin Craig Switzer, 25, of Overton. Switzer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
