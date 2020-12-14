Murder suspect out of Louisiana captured near Liberty City

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for murder out of Louisiana was captured after bailing from his vehicle during a traffic stop near Liberty City on Monday.
The suspect is wanted out of Morehouse Parish, according to Josh Tubbs with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was initially pulled over by the Department of Public Safety on Interstate 20 near the Liberty City exit. Tubbs said DPS requested Gregg County deputies for back-up.
The man eventually bailed from the passenger side of the car and tried to escape on foot, Tubbs said. He was captured near Susan Street, not far from the interstate.
A woman who was driving the vehicle was allowed to drive away, Tubbs added.
