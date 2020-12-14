Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! After a very wet Sunday, the much-needed rain has moved out of East Texas and the clouds have already begun to clear for a good portion of the area. Temperatures started off cold this morning in the middle 30s and will struggle to hit the 50 degree mark in the afternoon. Appreciate whatever amount of sunshine you get today, because cloud cover increases once again on Tuesday morning and showers become possible from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as our next upper-level disturbance and cold front swings into East Texas. Another short bought of sunshine on Thursday and the first half of Friday, then more clouds and rain chances move back into East Texas late Friday into the bulk of Saturday with skies clearing out by Sunday.