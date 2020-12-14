Man accused of soliciting Gregg County officer posing as minor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Cleburne man has been arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for alleged solicitation of a person he believed was a 15 year old.
Jon Ren Crisp, 50, allegedly logged into a website to chat with a minor on more than one occasion. He began chatting with a person who he thought was a 15-year-old. The affidavit states that Crisp asked for pictures from, and sent inappropriate pictures of himself to, the “minor,” who was actually a DPS Peace Officer working as a special agent in the Criminal Investigation Division.
According to the affidavit, Crisp also tried to make arrangements to meet the minor in person.
Instead, he was arrested on Dec. 9 and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was released the same day.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.