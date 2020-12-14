Longtime SFA campus administrator announces departure

Longtime SFA campus administrator announces departure
(Source: KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | December 14, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 2:38 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dr. Adam Peck, SFA’s Dean of Student Affairs and an assistant vice president announced Monday on Twitter that he’s leaving for a new job.

Peck said in the Twitter post “It’s with mixed emotions that I announce I’ve accepted the position of Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs at Illinois State University. The 12+ years I’ve spent at #SFASU have been among the most rewarding of my career. I will forever consider myself a Lumberjack.”

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.