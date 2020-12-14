La Marque officials identify officer who fatally shot man

LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) - Officials in La Marque have identified an officer who fatally shot a Black man as six-year veteran of the city’s police department.
A statement from the says Officer Jose Santos fatally shot 22-year-old Joshua Feast of La Marque late Wednesday. Police Chief Kirk Jackson has said Feast was a person of interest in several recent shooting incidents and that weapons were found at the scene of the fatal shooting.
Jackson has declined to say what led to the fatal shooting.
Feast’s family has hired a civil rights attorney who called for release of police body camera video of the shooting.
