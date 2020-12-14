Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since November

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the location of Joshua Sutton, 47. Sutton is said to be five feet and eleven inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.
He was last seen on November 29. The sheriff says his truck was located in Harrison County at the dead end of Will Smith Rd. near FM 449. The last use of his cell phone was on November 30.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Joshua Sutton, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.
