Gilmer organizations team up to provide toys for area children

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Two organizations, “Lending a Helping Hand” and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 204 Upshur County have joined together in a mission to bring toys to local kids for Christmas.
The toy drive distribution will be held Saturday, December 19. Toys are given out on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Chaplin Charles Watson of the DAV 204 in Gilmer.
Watson said the DAV decided to help with a toy drive this year because, as he put it, “It’s all about the Lord and giving.”
He said their mission is simple.
“We are trying to do the greatest thing in the world and give these toys to children.”
Toys may be donated through Dec. 18 for all would like to help. There is a drop-off box at Bubba’s Fat Burgers at 111 Hwy 271 in Gilmer. 903-680-089 is the number to call about that drop-off location.
They will also pickup toys to be donated, organizers say. Call Sylvia Hawkins at 903-841-6632, DAV at 903-762-0310, or Charles Watson at 903-431-3839 to arrange for pickup or to meet at the DAV building to donate.
