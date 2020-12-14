Film, TV set builder using time off to set the stage at a Longview church

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to movies, everybody knows the actors, but those behind the scenes? Not so much. A Longview man, Mike Thibodeaux, is one of them, and he actually works on the scenes, not just behind them. He is presently on hiatus from making sets, but he just has to keep building, so he’s doing it for a Longview Church.
Looking at the Macedonia Baptist Church chancel from above it looks like the walls on the stage have always been there.
But they haven’t. The walls were built by Mike Thibodeaux. He builds sets for film and TV, and has worked in movies like Olympus Has Fallen and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
“What we do, we go into a location, a space, either on a stage or at somebody’s house, empty warehouse and we make it look like whatever time period they want it to look like. We make it look like ... we make it look real,” Thibodeaux said.
But he’s not working right now since film making in Dallas and Louisiana is shut down. So he’s using his talent for the church.
“It’s supposed to look like a house from the other side. The back side of it, if a carpenter looked at it he’s say what is that? But every time you see a TV show or a movie, and most stage sets are just like this: it’s just one by fours, not two by fours. It doesn’t have to carry any weight above it,” Thibodeaux said.
He’s a bit of a stickler for detail, even down to a working light switch. He says to be a Set Dec Lead he has to be able to do:
“Construction, electrical, furniture repair, furniture care, upholstery, drapery,” Thibodeaux said.
And even have an idea of what the future make look like, as in the film Oblivion.
“They want something, you make it,” Thibodeaux said.
The church wanted a submarine a few years ago, so he built that. It was for a Bible study lesson, and is now making the rounds at other churches.
His last build was a full sized Goliath for a series of sermons.
And as far as his passion:
“It’s a blessing. Like I said God gave me a talent, and I think I need to use it for Him,” Thibodeaux said.
Mike says his dad was a carpenter and he avoided doing that for some time, until the hammer came down on him.
Thibodeaux says he’s been working in set decoration since 1989 when a friend got him into it, and he worked on JFK.
He’s also built things for other small churches and another big one: Mobberly Baptist Church.
