Evening Weather at your Fingertip

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Chilly temperatures continue into the evening with fair skies becoming partly cloudy late. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with overcast skies expected tomorrow. Another cold front is on the way tomorrow, which will keep chilly temperatures in the forecast. There will also be a chance for a few light showers especially tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain ends by early Wednesday and clouds begin to decrease by Wednesday afternoon. However, temperatures still stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon. A quick warming trend takes temperatures back into the 50s Thursday and 60s by Friday afternoon, but another cold front will be on the way late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Expect a few more showers Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.