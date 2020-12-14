Affidavit: Lufkin man thought gun was unloaded when he shot, killed man

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested in connection with the accidental shooting death of another man on Thanksgiving.
According to an arrest affidavit, Ladarrius Alexander Greer was “playing with guns” when he shot Oscar Jessie Rivera.
Greer, 24, admitted to accidentally shooting Rivera, saying he did not mean to shoot him and that it was just a game, according to the affidavit. Greer explained he thought his gun was unloaded, and dry firing when he pointed the gun at Rivera.
Two other men were present at the time of the shooting and one of them called his mother. When she arrived at the home three men were standing over Rivera, who was unresponsive. The men loaded Rivera into the vehicle and were driven to Woodland Heights Hospital where the men carried him into the hospital and walked away not waiting for law enforcement.
The pistol was located in a ditch off of the roadway.
A female witness said Greer had the gun in his hands and “cocked” the slide of the pistol back, fired, and the bullet hit Rivera in the face, and he fell to the ground.
Greer is being held in the Angelina County Jail charged for manslaughter with a $25,000 bond.
