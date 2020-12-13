Suspect charged with murder after police find three dead inside Copperas Cove home

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police on Sunday identified the man held in custody after three bodies were found inside a home as Bryan Richardson, 27, charged with three counts of Murder.
Richardson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn Sunday and received a $750,000 bond for each count, police said.
Police officers responding to a welfare check discovered three bodies inside a home in 1300 block of Fairbanks Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers were not able to make contact with the residents of the home.
The officers entered the home and discovered the bodies.
Richardson was taken into custody for questioning Saturday. He was charged Sunday.
