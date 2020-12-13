Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A low pressure system will move through East Texas today and will bring with it widespread showers. Rain will move in during the predawn hours for our northern counties and then it will spill towards our southern counties throughout the day. Winds will be gusty from the northeast. The wet weather will slowly clear out in the late evening, and we will be all clear by about midnight. The risk for severe weather is low but not quite zero. If we do see any strong storms they should be isolated to our southern counties. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cool, with highs in the low 50s. Low rain chances return for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday on through the end of the work week skies will gradually clear and temps will slowly rise, into the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front will pass through on Saturday brining our next round of rain.